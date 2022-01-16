Daily infections of Covid again rise in Gujarat with 10,150 cases

A day after reporting a decline in daily Covid-19 cases in Gujarat — at 9,177 infections, the state again witnessed a jump with 10,150 new cases on Sunday.

The state also reported eight deaths, an increase from seven recorded Saturday and two on Friday. Seven of the deaths were recorded from four cities — two each in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar and one in Vadodara. The eight death is reported from Tapi. These four cities also constitute 50 per cent of the total over 10,000 fresh cases reported in a day.

The tally of active cases in the state went up to 63,610, of which 83 are on ventilator — an increase of 23 patients from 60 reported on Saturday, as per the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state health department.

Ahmedabad city that reported 3,264 cases Sunday continues to record the highest number of daily fresh cases, followed by Surat city with 2,464 cases and Vadodara 1,151 cases. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared four more micro containment zones on Sunday in areas of Thaltej, Ghatlodiya, Bopal and Satellite. However, 14 of the earlier declared micro containment zones were declared containment free. With this, the city has a total of 167 micro containment zones as on Sunday.

On completion of one year of vaccination drive, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel lauded the efforts by Prime Minister and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in a video message.

“A year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started vaccination in the country with the concern of protecting every house from Covid-19. Today I feel proud and on behalf of the people of Gujarat and also as Health Minister, I would like to thank him…,” he said.

“Gujarat has recorded vaccination of around 97 per cent of the first dose and 95 per cent of the second dose. Also, 15-17 years old have been included under the vaccination cover,” Patel stated in the video message he posted on his social media account adding that frontline workers and those above 60 years are getting the precautionary dose from January 10.

The minister added, “I also thank Modiji and Mandaviya Sir that in Gujarat, till date, there has not been any shortage of vaccines. Both Covishield and Covaxin were given in sufficient numbers to Gujarat. I also thank them for the financial assistance given as health package of Rs 700 crore given to the state for strengthening the health infrastructure.”

Patel also appealed to the public to get vaccinated and wear masks to fight the third wave of Covid.

“The impact of Omicron variant is not felt much in the country as we are vaccinated… Vaccine we are getting from PM Narendra Modi but mask is in our hands… no matter whether you are vaccinated with both the doses, it is mandatory to wear masks. To control this third wave in India, these are the only weapons — vaccine and masks,” he stated.

Lauding Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the Health Minister added, “I feel proud in saying that it is our vaccine that has gone to many countries. Many countries are administering Indian vaccine that has proven to be the best in the world… the PM helped the virologists of research and development department as well as medical companies achieve this…”