Daily Covid tally falls in Gujarat, seven more dead

With just 1,010 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat saw a further decline in daily virus tally on Sunday. After a peak post-Diwali, the state recorded 1,026 cases a day ago.

A total of 2,34,553 cases have been reported from the state so far, as seven more persons succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 4,259.

Dr Sandeep Jhala, an interventional radiologist at Ahmedabad’s Apollo Hospital, also succumbed to the infection on Sunday. The 63-year-old, a resident of Shilaj area, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since December 4. He was also a faculty at the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), Asarwa.

“Jhala was a very genuine person and very knowledgeable about his field,” GCRI deputy director Pariseema Dave said.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad was the only district in the state to report more than 200 cases on Sunday. Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of fatalities — five of total seven.

The AMC also added one more residential area, Anand Apartment in Maninagar, as a micro-containment zone while nine others were removed from the list. At Maninagar, 20 households with a population of 82 were put under the micro-containment zone, civic officers said.

With 166 cases and one death, Surat followed Ahmedabad in number of fresh cases. The total cases recorded in Surat, so far, are 47,752. Vadodara reported 144 cases and one death, while Rajkot saw 113 fresh cases and Gandhinagar 42.

