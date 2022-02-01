Daily Covid cases in Gujarat decline, classes 1-9 to continue online till Feb 5

Daily Covid-19 cases in Gujarat continue to decline with 6,679 new cases on Monday even as the state government has decided to continue with online teaching for Classes 1 to 9 till February 5. The number of fatalities in the state is rising gradually with 35 patients succumbing to the infection on Monday.

The education department, in a circular on January 7, had declared all schools to suspend offline education for Classes 1 to 9 from January 8 to January 31, 2022, which has been now extended for five more days. The decision will apply to all government, self-financed and grant-in-aid schools affiliated to all boards across the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday. “Keeping in mind the existing corona situation in the state and also considering the wider health interest of the students, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took this decision,” an official release from the state government stated.

“The state government had earlier decided that offline education for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till January 31. The decision to keep offline education classes closed till February 5 was taken after a comprehensive review of corona situation in the state,” Education Minister was quoted as saying in the release.

He also said that the state government would review the situation on February 5 and take a decision regarding classroom teaching in schools.

For Classes 10 and 12, the earlier decision was to continue with the existing teaching pattern of both offline and online classes.

“Attendance is not mandatory for these offline classes and schools have to take written consent letters from parents of students willing to attend offline classes. For students not attending offline classes, schools have to arrange online classes,” the circular had stated.

Nearly one-third of the day’s new case burden was in Ahmedabad where six others succumbed to the infection. Although Surat recorded 418 new infections — fewer than Ahmedabad, the district recorded seven deaths, five of which were recorded from the rural limits.

Other districts also recorded fatalities with two in Panchmahal and one each in Botad, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Amreli and Valsad.