Daily Covid cases go up by 3 times in Surat

Surat city reported its first Covid-19 fatality after 45 days, even as new cases reported in a day in the district touched 183 on Friday, reporting the highest daily surge in the state. A death was reported in Ahmedabad city as well.

Since the first week of February, the daily surge in cases in Gujarat has nearly trebled, reporting 715 cases on Friday, while 495 patients were discharged.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a meeting of the core committee with senior bureaucrats to discuss the increasing cases in the metro cities of the state.



Rupani also held meetings with the municipal commissioners of Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, virtually, to take stock of the situation in the four cities.

The meeting was held two days after a Gujarat High Court order expressed concern over rising cases in the state.

The court had observed that just when the Covid-19 situation was improving, elections tothe various civic bodies and carefree attitude of people have “spoilt the show”.

In Surat city, the daily cases are five times that of the cases as of February 1. While it reported 35 cases on February 1, a month after Surat city reported 61 cases on March 1, while cases trebled in the past 11 days, reporting 183 cases on March 12.

In Ahmedabad city, four micro-containment zones were added on Friday in the wards of Jodhpur, Chandlodia and Ghatlodia. In the city, 458 patients are under treatment, while nearly 150 cases are reported each day.

Maximum cases are being reported from the south-west zone that includes the areas of Satellite, Jodhpur, Prahladnagar, Vejalpur, Sarkhej, Juhapura and Bopal-Ghuma.

In Surat, of the 183 positive cases reported from the city, the highest — 59 cases — were from the Athwa zone, while Rander zone followed with 46. Surat health department sources said that the district recorded the previous death due to Covid on January 25.

On Friday, with one more death, the total toll due to Covid reached 851. With 183 positive cases on Friday, the total number of Covid cases in Surat city reached 42,071.

The health department officials of Surat Municipal Corporation said that the upcoming festivals of Holi and Dhuleti may lead to a further surge in cases.



Deputy health commissioner of Surat civic body Dr Ashish Naik said, “Cases have increased and there are chances that bed occupancy in government and private hospitals may increase in coming days. People should follow Covid guidelines.”