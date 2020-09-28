Daily Covid-19 deaths in Rajkot see a decline for past 10 days

The development comes even as the daily number of fresh infections has been increasing. (Representational)

Even as the daily number of new infections is touching new heights in Rajkot district for the past few days, the number of deaths in Covid-19 hospitals in the district has been steadily declining for the past 10 days and came down, for the first time in about a month, to single digit of nine on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the addition of the nine deaths took the number of total patients who succumbed in Covid-19 hospitals to 600 this month, almost double the previous months’ tally and thus making September the deadliest month so far.

According to the official bulletin released by the local office of the state information bureau, total nine patients of Rajkot district died in a span of 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday. This was for the first time in about a month that the daily death toll remained in single digit. It was on August 31 that the number of daily casualty was six.

The development comes even as the daily number of fresh infections has been increasing. For the first time, the number of new cases in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) remained over 100 per day for almost a week till Sunday. The highest single-day spike of 112 was reported on Sunday. However, cases in Rajkot rural have seen a high degree of variation this week, with Sunday throwing up 59 cases, the second highest so far while Wednesday recording only 33 cases. On eight of the last 10 days, the daily number of cases in the district, including the RMC jurisdiction, has remained more than 140, with Sunday’s tally of 171 representing a new peak so far.

However, the number of deaths have been declining steadily since September 17 when total 33 patients died while undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals in the district. That was also the last day the government shared data of deaths of patients of neighbouring districts undergoing treatment in hospitals in Rajkot district as well as bifurcation of deaths of patients of Rajkot city and Rajkot rural.

Since September 5, RMC was reporting deaths in double digits consistently and on September 15 it reported a peak of 31. On September 17, the RMC recorded 29 deaths, two deaths were reported from Rajkot rural and two patients from other districts also succumbed, making it total 33 deaths in hospitals in the district. The next day, the cumulative figure for Rajkot district was 25. There on, the numbers of deaths in the district have been 23, 21, 21, 19, 17, 16, 12, 15 and nine. Those numbers are in stark contrast to the previous 10 day’s numbers 24 26, 20, 19, 21, 30, 28, 34, 24 and 31 ending on September 17.

However, Sunday’s nine deaths took the tally of deaths of total patients in Covid-19 hospitals to at least 600 this month with three more reporting days to go. This makes September the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic in Rajkot district on March 19.

In August, at least 303 patients had died, while in July this figure was 114. In June, 17 patients had succumbed. Thus, total 1,034 patients have died in Rajkot.

However, the state government is not counting every death occurring in Covid hospitals as due to Covid-19. Instead, death audits committees ascertain the main cause of death of patients. According to state government data, Rajkot district has reported only 135 confirmed deaths due to Covid-19.

