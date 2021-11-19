Dahod woman returns home after 202 days in hospital for Covid-19

A 45-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 1, was discharged from the Railway Main Hospital in Dahod town on Friday, after undergoing hospitalisation of 202 days. The woman, Geeta Dharmik, whose husband is a railway employee, continues to be on oxygen support as her lungs have suffered serious damage due to the infection.

As she took leave of the railway hospital, where she was first admitted on May 1 after testing positive for Covid-19, the hospital staff felicitated her with flowers.

At her residence in Dahod, family, friends, and neighbours welcomed Geeta by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. Geeta said in a statement, “I am thankful to the staff of the railway hospital that supported me so much even during my difficult days.”

Six days after being admitted to the railway hospital on May 1, Geeta’s condition began to deteriorate, after which, she was shifted to a private hospital in Vadodara city. On May 24, at the advice of the doctors, her family moved her back to Dahod railway hospital, where she was put on a ventilator. Geeta defeated Covid-19 sometime in July but the virus had damaged her lungs. She continues to be on oxygen support and her family is hoping for a full recovery soon.

Geeta’s husband, Trilok Dharmik, told media persons, “She was critical since May 24 and on a ventilator. Her lungs had collapsed, but the hospital has done its best by consulting specialist doctors from Gurgaon. We even consulted experts of lung transplants to improve her condition. Slowly and steadily, she has fought the virus and is back in our midst. She still requires about 1 to 1.5 litres of oxygen per day but we are confident that she will soon be completely fit.”

Dahod has so far recorded 7,143 Covid-19 cases.