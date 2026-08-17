ED attaches Rs 22.70-cr properties in 2023 Dahod fake irrigation offices scam

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The Ahmedabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 22.70 crore of a key accused, his family members and associates under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Dahod fake government offices scam.
The attached assets include seven parcels of land, investments in mutual funds and balance in various bank accounts, all valued at Rs 22.70 crore. The accused has been identified as Abubakar Jakirali Saiyad.
The ED said it had initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Dahod Town A Division police station in 2023.
According to the FIR, the accused persons had created six fake government offices of the irrigation and water resources department in Dahod district. They allegedly impersonated government officials, forged seals and signatures, prepared fake documents and fraudulently obtained government grants.
B D Ninama, a former IAS officer, was one of the several accused arrested in this connection.
The statement said, “ED investigation revealed that the accused persons, acting in conspiracy, obtained approval for 121 fake works and fraudulently received government funds, which were routed through a complex network of bank accounts and later used for acquiring properties, making investments and other purposes.”
“The investigation revealed that the fraud money was deposited in nine bank accounts opened in the names of fake government offices. From there, the funds were transferred through 18 intermediate accounts and subsequently distributed to 118 other accounts linked to individuals and entities connected with the accused,” said the statement. Further investigation in the case is underway.
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