ED attaches Rs 22.70-cr properties in 2023 Dahod fake irrigation offices scam

The attached assets include seven parcels of land, investments in mutual funds and balance in various bank accounts, all valued at Rs 22.70 crore. The accused has been identified as Abubakar Jakirali Saiyad. (AI-generated Image)

The Ahmedabad Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 22.70 crore of a key accused, his family members and associates under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Dahod fake government offices scam.

The attached assets include seven parcels of land, investments in mutual funds and balance in various bank accounts, all valued at Rs 22.70 crore. The accused has been identified as Abubakar Jakirali Saiyad.

The ED said it had initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Dahod Town A Division police station in 2023.