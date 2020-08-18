Dahej chemical plant blast: Anticipatory bail plea of 7 accused rejected

The seven accused had moved anticipatory bail applications in June soon after the FIR was filed. (Representational)

The Gujarat High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by seven officials of Yashasvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd, a chemical plant at Dahej in Bharuch, where a chemical blast in June killed 10 workers and injured 75, noting that the accused “did nothing and simply slept over the entire event,” as if the accused “were waiting for the tragedy to happen.”

The seven accused – contractual employee Atalbiharikumar Mandal, fire safety head Yunus Khaliwala, tank operator Mahesh Gulchar, in charge of Dimethyl Sulphate (DMS) chemical Alok Panda, production in charge Dharambhai Thummar and Bharat Bhushan and liquid storage area head Mitesh Patel – had moved anticipatory bail applications in June soon after the FIR was filed.

The seven were charged with IPC offences pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304), causing grievous hurt (337, 338), negligent conduct with fire and explosive material and machinery (285, 286, 287) and other charges.

The accused, represented by senior advocate Sudhir Nanavaty, had submitted that while transferring two different chemicals, namely DMS and nitric acid (NC), from their respective tankers to the respective storage chambers, “on account of a bona fide human error, the hose-pipes of the two tankers, in which the said two chemicals were brought to the factory premises… got interchanged and the two chemicals were transferred to the wrong storage chambers.”

The chemical reaction that then took place in the storage chamber due to the interchanged chemicals dumped, led to the blast. It was further submitted that culpable homicide does not stick as the accused did not have knowledge or the intention to cause death.

The additional public prosecutor opposing their pleas submitted that if the accused had taken necessary corrective and preventive measures at the relevant point of time, the incident could have been averted.

“The lackadaisical and callous approach of the applicants led to the incident… all the applicants had the knowledge about the chemicals which were being stored in the storage chambers. They were also aware about the chemical mixture that would be formulated on the mixing of the two chemicals,” the additional public prosecutor had submitted.

It was further pointed out that no neutralizing agent or chemical was put to use to douse the effect of the chemical reaction, when the mix-up was realised by the accused employees.

The court broadly relied on the additional public prosecutor’s argument as well as the FIR which noted that on June 2, two hours after the chemicals were transferred to the storage tank, the mix-up was realised and “all the accused persons reached the spot and carried out preliminary inspections,” and yet, “instead of taking necessary corrective measures for neutralizing the chemical reaction, it appears that the applicants did nothing and simply slept over the entire event, as if the applicants were waiting for the tragedy to happen.”

Noting that given the company is engaged in the business of chemical processing and slept on the wrongful act of mix-up of “highly toxic substances”, Justice Gita Gopi held the accused to be “prima facie guilty of the offence of criminal negligence leading to culpable homicide.”

