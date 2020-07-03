Dadra unit of Sun Pharma shut after 18 employees test positive

The authorities have also disinfected the house and company premises. (Representational) The authorities have also disinfected the house and company premises. (Representational)

The district administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli slapped a closure notice on Sun Pharma company on Thursday evening after 18 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19, collector Sandeepkumar Singh said on Friday.

After an employee working in the quality control department of the company located at Piparia village in Dadra and Nagar Haveli tested positive a couple of days ago, the health department officials started tracing his contacts and carried out Covid-19 testing.

On Thursday evening, 17 employees tested positive, following which nearly 150 employees were quarantined in private hotels and hospitals in Silvassa. Those who tested positive are undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Silvassa.

This unit was manufacturing hydroxychloroquine tablets and other pharmaceutical drugs. The entry and exit of the unit have been restricted by the district administration authorities.

The company authorities had on Thursday evening issued a press release stating that due to the positive cases the unit had been shut down and the production stopped.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli has recorded 50 positive cases out of which a patient has migration history.

