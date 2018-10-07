Dadra and nagar Haveli: BJP councillor held in land grabbing case

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

BJP councillor of Silvassa Nagar Palika in Dadra and Nagar Haveli was on Saturday arrested in connection with a land grabbing case.

Police said that the accused, Fatehsinh Chauhan, was involved in grabbing an agricultural land of two tribal residents in Amli village. They had approached Silvassa police on July 19, alleging that Chauhan and others had grabbed their land, police said.

On the basis of the complaint, police started a probe and on Saturday registered an FIR against Chauhan and others under relevant IPC sections and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Chauhan was produced before Silvassa court in the afternoon and sent to three-day police remand.

Sources said that Chauhan and his brothers, Chitu and Rakesh, who are also councillors in Silvassa Nagar Palika, are quite powerful in Silvassa. Rakesh is also the president of Silvassa Nagar Palika.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Dadra Nagar and Haveli Superintendent of Police Sharad Darade said, “We have arrested the accused. After the two complainants approached us, we carried out a probe and arrested Chauhan.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App