12 streetlights not working on Modi’s route, Gujarat municipality suspends official

An official of Dabhoi Municipality in Vadodara district has been suspended for six days because 12 streetlights on a road on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on October 31 were “non-functional and many others in a flickering state”.

The administrative head of the civic body has issued a suspension letter to Mahesh Vasava, the in-charge clerk of the lighting department, for alleged negligence in ensuring the upkeep of streetlights despite instructions from the municipality.

He has been asked to appear before the “competent authority” at the end of the suspension period to furnish an explanation for his alleged negligence.

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The suspension order was issued on October 31 under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, which deals with the imposition of penalties “for good and sufficient reasons…upon any officer or servant of a municipality”.