12 streetlights not working on Modi’s route, Gujarat municipality suspends official

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
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- Narendra Modi
- streetlights
An official of Dabhoi Municipality in Vadodara district has been suspended for six days because 12 streetlights on a road on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on October 31 were “non-functional and many others in a flickering state”.
The administrative head of the civic body has issued a suspension letter to Mahesh Vasava, the in-charge clerk of the lighting department, for alleged negligence in ensuring the upkeep of streetlights despite instructions from the municipality.
He has been asked to appear before the “competent authority” at the end of the suspension period to furnish an explanation for his alleged negligence.
The suspension order was issued on October 31 under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, which deals with the imposition of penalties “for good and sufficient reasons…upon any officer or servant of a municipality”.
Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries were supposed to travel by helicopter to Vadodara airport after attending the National Unity Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on October 31. However, since dusk had fallen, the PM and others, instead of flying, travelled approximately 90 km by road to Vadodara airport.
The suspension order issued by Viraj Shah, the Chief Officer of Dabhoi Municipality, stated that in view of the movement of the VIPs, the municipality had assigned various responsibilities to its departments, including “cleanliness, control of stray cattle, and maintenance of streetlights”.
As the clerk in charge of the lighting department, ensuring that streetlights functioned properly was among Vasava’s primary responsibilities, the order said.
However, “Despite being instructed by this office, you failed to ensure that the necessary repairs were carried out in a timely manner. Therefore, you are being suspended under Section 48 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963,” the suspension letter stated.
The highway connecting Vadodara with the Statue of Unity passes outside Dabhoi, with several key roads in the town leading to it.
The order identified the affected stretch as running from Sinor Crossroads through the Bhogol area and extending up to Sarita Bridge, where 12 streetlights were found “not working”, and some were flickering.
The order directed Vasava to appear before the competent authority on November 6 at 11 am for a personal hearing, and to submit an explanation for failing to discharge the duties that were assigned to him.
The order also mentioned previous repeated complaints against Vasava. Sources told The Indian Express that the action is being seen as a consequence of other ongoing inquiries into certain works undertaken by him.
The additional charge and responsibilities assigned to him have been withdrawn.