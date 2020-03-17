Dabhoi MLA points out issues affecting Vadodara’s development

Mehta, who is also a corporator of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), said that the VMC had declared 26 TP schemes in 2013-14 but till date, nine TP schemes have not been finalised. Mehta, who is also a corporator of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), said that the VMC had declared 26 TP schemes in 2013-14 but till date, nine TP schemes have not been finalised.

The need for proper development of Vadodara city was emphasised in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday by BJP MLA from Dabhoi constituency, Shailesh Mehta, who pointed out a number of issues plaguing the city’s development, especially finalisation and implementation of Town Planning (TP) schemes.

Mehta, who is also a corporator of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), said that the VMC had declared 26 TP schemes in 2013-14 but till date, nine TP schemes have not been finalised. The Budget session is on in the Assembly and Mehta was speaking during a discussion on budgetary demands of the urban development department. He defeated Congress leader Siddharth Patel from Dabhoi to be elected to the Assembly.

“For balanced and planned growth of every city, TP schemes are very important. Chief Minister is also insisting that TP schemes are expedited and clear instructions are also being given for the same,” Mehta said.

“I am a corporator as well as an MLA. In 2013-14, VMC had planned 26 TP schemes, out of which nine are still not finalised. With the finalisation of TP schemes, basic amenities like water, drainage, rain water drainage, etc., can be planned,” he added.

He also said that one TP scheme of Vadodara city was “refused” by the government without giving any reason. “It should be refused with reasons so that the municipal corporation concerned can resend the same with (necessary) modifications,” he added. The BJP legislator also spoke on the manner in which TP schemes are being implemented in the Vadodara city.

“Forty per cent land parcels, which are being deducted in TP schemes are deducted in such a manner that no planning of the government can take place. That 40% land should be deducted in such a manner that it becomes useful for the government.

Sometimes, it is being planned in such a manner that it cannot be useful in making roads,” Mehta said.

Mehta also said that due to issues related to land, several works related to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana (MMAY) are not being completed. Citing examples of slum redevelopment projects of Vadodara city, Mehta said, “Sahkarnagar and Sanjay Nagar are examples of projects that have not been started till today. The government should plan in that direction as well,” he added.

Later, during his reply to various representations and demands, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that permission for Sahkar Nagar has been granted and even tender for building 1,441 houses there, mainly for poor and minority people, has been finalised. Similarly, permissions were given for Sanjay Nagar where work to build 1,841 houses will begin soon, he said.

On Vadodara’s Vishwamitri Riverfront Development Project, Mehta said, “Vishwamitri is a project for unique identity (of Vadodara city). The green zones around it are being converted into residential zones. These issues require attention (of the government).”

Speaking about his Dabhoi assembly constituency, Mehta said 40% of it falls under the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA). He said construction permissions were given in that area even before TP schemes are announced, leaving people residing there in search of primary facilities.

“Till there is no facility, there should not be any permission. I clearly believe if permissions are given and people start living, then it is our duty to provide them complete amenities… I demand that something should be done in this regard,” said Mehta before concluding his speech in the House.

