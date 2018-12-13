D P Buch’s term as Lokayukta ends, no word on successor

With the term of Gujarat Lokayukta Justice (retired) D P Buch ending on December 10, it is not known, if the BJP government in Gujarat has started the process to appoint a new Lokayukta.

Advertising

Buch was appointed Lokayukta on December 11, 2013 for a tenure of five years. And accordingly, Buch’s term ended earlier this week.

Following a long legal battle, the Gujarat government, then under the chief ministership of Narendra Modi, had appointed Buch, a former judge of the Gujarat High Court as the Lokayukta.

A senior officer from the General Administration Department said the state government could initiate the procedure to appoint next Lokayukta shortly.

Appointment of Lokayukta is done by the government following consultation between the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court and Leader of Opposition.