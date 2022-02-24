D-Mart plans to open store in GIFT City

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts Limited, which owns and operates supermarket chain D-Mart, is all set to open a store in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) at Gandhinagar, an official release stated Wednesday.

The company has been recently allotted Development Rights for development of the store in GIFT City.

Currently only one affordable housing scheme with 300-odd units is operational in GIFT City, while residential projects of two other real-estate developers are under construction.

N Bhaskaran, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Avenue Supermarts Limited (D-Mart) stated in the release, “We are sure that the new store will contribute to the integrated development model of GIFT City.”