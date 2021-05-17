Cyclone Tauktae precautions: Surat, Vadodara airports suspend operations

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stand guard along a shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat, India, May 17, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

As part of precautions owing to the cyclone Tauktae, the operations at Vadodara and Surat airports were suspended by the respective authorities till Tuesday 1 pm.

The Vadodara airport initially suspended its operations from afternoon to 6 pm on Monday, but later extended the suspension until 1pm on Tuesday, Airport Director K Gupta told The Indian Express.

According to Gupta, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several private airlines had already suspended their operations and only two civilian flights have been operating from the airport for a few weeks now.

Gupta said, “We have about six to eight scheduled flights usually but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indigo has suspended all its flights to and from Vadodara until May 31. Therefore only Air India has been operating two scheduled flights between Vadodara and Delhi — one that lands early morning and another one in the evening. The flight of Monday morning landed about 6:15am and took off around 7:30 am. Post that, the operations were closed as the weather conditions were unsuitable and unpredictable. The management has decided to extend the suspension of operations owing to the building cyclone until 1pm on Tuesday since the impact is expected to happen between 8 pm and 11 pm.”

Authorities of Surat airport also suspended operations for Monday after one flight of Air India from Delhi landed in the morning.

Sources in Surat airport said that Air India, Indigo, and Star Airways run two flights each from Surat.

Surat Airport Director Aman Saini said, “Except morning flight of Air India from Delhi, other flights arrival and departure had been presently cancelled due to the cyclone. We are keeping tabs on the movement of the cyclone and we are in contact with our top authorities and later in the evening we will decide our further decision. We have also intimated to the air flight service providers and they also agreed seeing the present situation of cyclone.”

She further added, “We have already alerted all the officials of Surat airport to remain standby and ready to deal

if any untoward incident takes place. We have also exercised all the safety measures and even the heighted lights had been brought down to the ground level.”

According to Saini, later in the evening they decided to suspend airport operations till Tuesday, 1 pm.