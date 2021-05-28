scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae: One more body recovered from Valsad coast

On information from local fishermen, Umargam police reached the spot and recovered the body that was washed ashore.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 28, 2021 3:41:33 am
The local fishermen said it was the sixth body suspected to be of Mumbai barge victims that was recovered from Valsad.

Valsad police on Thursday recovered a decomposed body of an unknown person from the coast near Tadgam village in Umargam taluka in the district.

On information from local fishermen, Umargam police reached the spot and recovered the body that was washed ashore. They said it was the sixth body suspected to be of Mumbai barge victims that was recovered from Valsad.

Umargam police inspector VJ Jadeja said, “We have intimated Mumbai’s Yellow Gate police inspector about the body. We suspect that it is of one of the victims of the barge tragedy.”

