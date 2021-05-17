Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat ports hoist warning signal 10, 28 ships asked to leave

In order to avoid damage to ships calling on the ports in Gujarat, as many as 28 vessels have been asked to leave even as signal number ten, indicating ‘great danger’ has been hoisted at five ports that fall in the path of Cyclone Tauktae”.

“Signal No. 10 is at five ports of Pipavav, Veraval, Jafrabad, Victor and Diu. This signal means great danger and the cyclone is expected to move over or close to the ports. Similarly signal nine indicating severe weather is at Alang, Bhavnagar, Dahej, Magdalla, Bharuch and Daman,” said Avantika Singh, CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board. “Till Sunday, there were 28 vessels berthed at the ports in Gujarat. All have been asked to move to high seas to ensure safety of vessels and port facilities in view of Cyclone Tauktae. Right now there are no vessels at the ports. Our VTMS (Vessel Tracking and Monitoring System) is constantly in touch with the vessels and all the control rooms at the ports are active. We are in touch with private ports and captive jetties,” she added.

Apart from this, 60-odd vessels beached at the Alang shipbreaking yard have been secured. “500 workers at the ship breaking yard have been shifted to the GMB labour colony. Shifting is still in process,” Singh said.

Most of the port area has been evacuated, leaving only very essential staff and security personnel on ground. Danger signal number eight has also been hoisted at Porbandar, Okha, Sikka, Bedi, Navlakhi, new Kandla, Mandvi and Jakhau ports.