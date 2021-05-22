Gujarat: 650-member DGVCL team to help restore power supply in Saurashtra

According to officials, more than 45,000 electricity poles have been damaged in Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts. (Express File/Nirmal Harindran)

To help restore electricity supply affected by Cyclone Tauktae in Saurashtra, a 650-member workforce from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) left for Bhavnagar and Amreli districts on Friday where the damage to power network has been the maximum, officials said.

As many as 430 personnel took the Ro-Pax ferry in the morning, while the remaining took the land route.

“Major damage to the electricity network is in Bhavnagar and Amreli districts. Two days ago, we sent 11 teams consisting of 100-110 people to Saurashtra to help in the restoration of electricity supply. Today 650 of our staff, including workers belonging to our contractors, left for Saurashtra. About 430 of them took the Ro-Pax ferry between Hazira (Surat district) and Ghogha (Bhavnagar district),” Yogesh Choudhary, managing director of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd said.

DGVCL has also sent about 40 jeeps and pole-laying machines with the team of employees, comprising 30 junior engineers and 300 line staff as well, that rode the ferry to Ghogha.

“Every team of the contractor has a vehicle with a pole-laying machine. We have sent vehicles so that they can move around freely. Some basic equipment has also been sent,” Choudhary added.

Indigo Seaways, which operates the ferry service between Ghogha and Hazira, began operating the Ro-Pax vessel only on Thursday where around 200 people travelled between the two destinations.

“We cancelled our bookings for Friday morning, after DGVCL reached us and sought support to transport their teams. About 430 people from DGVCL reached Ghogha terminal by Friday noon,” said DK Manral, CEO of Indigo Seaways.

According to officials, more than 45,000 electricity poles have been damaged in Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts. The Indian Express has already reported that 1,400 villages, Pipavav port and the Union Territory of Diu do not have power after large transmission towers collapsed.

In an official release, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) stated on Friday that 500 teams from PGVCL, 40 teams from DGVCL, 50 teams from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) and 25 teams from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) were have already restored power to 4,000 of the 5,400 villages that lost electricity supply. PGVCL said power supply to only 889 villages is now left to be restored.