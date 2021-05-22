scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
Stranded off Gujarat coast: Coast Guard ship helps merchant vessel

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 22, 2021 1:42:45 am
The Coast Guard reached the vessel and found that its main engine was non-operational. Due to heavy downpour and rough weather during Cyclone Tauktae, the steering compartment was flooded resulting in steering failure. (Express File)

An Indian Coast Guard ship provided technical assistance to a merchant vessel with 14 Indian crew on board after it got stranded mid-sea, off the coast of Gujarat, an official statement said here on Friday.

The Coast Guard vessel, Samudra Pavak, deployed in the Gulf of Khambhat region, received a distress call from MV Samarpan on May 19 about an engine and power failure and a steering breakdown.

The ship’s power supply was also disrupted and the crew were not able to cook food. The vessel did not even have drinking water due to contamination of fresh water tanks.

The Coast Guard provided fresh water, dry provisions and medicines to MV Samarpan.

The team was able to revive basic power supply of the ship. The team partially restored its manual steering and at 9 am on May 20, the merchant vessel started heading towards Mul Dwarka port.

