Cyclone relief: Gujarat government seeks Rs 9,836 crore central aid

The districts of Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Amreli were the worst affected, it stated in the representation. (PTI)

The Gujarat government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 9,836 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund to help rehabilitate people and restore infrastructure damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Seeking central aid, the government pointed out that the cyclone that struck the state on May 17 was the “biggest one in the past 50 years”.

In an official release, the government said that “Tauktae was bigger than those that struck the state in 1998, 1982 and 1975”.

The government mentioned that the cyclone with wind speeds reaching 220 kilometres per hour damaged airport runways, uprooted power transmission lines, trees and caused major damage to mobile networks, roads, houses and agriculture.

The districts of Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Amreli were the worst affected, it stated in the representation.

The government pointed out that the Rs 9,836 crore is the cumulative loss faced by various departments, including agriculture and horticulture, energy, Gujarat Maritime Board, panchayats, water supply, roads and buildings, fisheries, environment, urban development and education departments.

The Gujarat government has sought an additional Rs 500 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief of Rs 1,000 crore after visiting the cyclone-hit areas in Gujarat last month.

Thereafter, the Gujarat government announced relief packages for farmers, fishermen and others impacted by the cyclone.