Cyber crime challenges: NFSU trains law officers, IPS probationers, police officers from foreign countries

To tackle the challenges associated with the investigation and prosecution in cyber crime cases, the Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has trained hundreds of law officers, IPS probationary officers and police officers from foreign countries.

According to NSUI officials, 104 IPS probationary officers of different state cadres and several police officers from Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal underwent a week-long training at the NFSU campus from August 13 to August 18. Additionally, around 250 law officers of the Gujarat government were trained on cyber crimes and law awareness.

The law officers, including public prosecutors and government pleaders, were trained in Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Amendment Act sections, while the police officers were trained on the increasing use of dark net and cryptocurrency for criminal activities, including drug smuggling and terror funding.

Dark net that falls under the blanket domain of “deep web”, the portion of the internet that is not accessible by conventional search engines such as Google and Yahoo, requires encrypted servers, making it difficult for law agencies to keep track.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an NFSU official said, “The topics covered for IPS probationary officers were emerging trend in multimedia forensics, dark net case studies, psychological techniques of investigation, Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropics Substances (NDPS) field level detection, cryptocurrency case studies, mobile forensics, social media challenges, crime scene management, mobile investigation and forensic kits.”

“Additionally, we conducted a five-week training for polygraph testing for the Maldives police officers,” the official added. The NFSU also started its training session for law officers of the state government for a module on “Cyber Crime and Cyber Law Awareness”.

“We have 250 law officers who will be trained in the subject. There are four batches and we conducted a two-day training for the first batch of 63 public prosecutors on August 23,” the official added.

Termed as an “institute of national importance” by an Act of Parliament, NFSU Gandhinagar was founded with the intent to meet the acute demand for forensic experts in India and the world.