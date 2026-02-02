CWG 2030 approaching: Ahmedabad civic body sets record with 8.45 lakh MT road development in a year

Total road work is expected to reach 9.50 lakh metric tonnes by end of financial year

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 01:17 AM IST
2030 Commonwealth Games, amc, CWG 2030 approaching, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, commonwealth games, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to the data, 5.51 lakh metric tonnes of road works were completed during the financial year 2021–22, 7.45 lakh metric tonnes in 2022–23, 7.77 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24, and 7.60 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25.
Make us preferred source on Google

With a focus on creating world-class urban mobility in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has completed 8.45 lakh metric tonnes of road works across all seven zones during the 2025–26 financial year – between April 1, 2025 and January 26, 2026 – marking the highest-ever road development achievement by the civic body.

AMC officials stated that for the first time in AMC’s history, such large-scale road development works have been undertaken across all seven zones in a financial year. Total road work is expected to reach approximately 9.50 lakh metric tonnes by the end of the financial year, they said.

According to available data, road works amounting to 30,000 metric tonnes were completed in the Central Zone, 1 lakh metric tonnes in the East Zone, 74,000 metric tonnes in the North Zone, 86,000 metric tonnes in the South Zone, 78,000 metric tonnes in the West Zone, 44,000 metric tonnes in the South-West Zone, and 1.35 lakh metric tonnes in the North-West Zone of the city between April 1, 2025 and January 26, 2026.

In addition, the Road Project Department independently completed 2.51 lakh metric tonnes of road works. Thus, a total of 8.45 lakh metric tonnes of road development has been recorded.

According to the data, the city has recorded approximately 7 lakh metric tonnes of road works annually over the past five years. However, this figure increased substantially in the current financial year. “Road development activities are presently underway in multiple zones, and by the end of the financial year, total road work is expected to reach approximately 9.50 lakh metric tonnes. These figures indicate that AMC is systematically developing the city’s road infrastructure with a long-term vision,” AMC officials said in a statement.

According to the data, 5.51 lakh metric tonnes of road works were completed during the financial year 2021–22, 7.45 lakh metric tonnes in 2022–23, 7.77 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24, and 7.60 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement