CWG 2030 approaching: Ahmedabad civic body sets record with 8.45 lakh MT road development in a year

With a focus on creating world-class urban mobility in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has completed 8.45 lakh metric tonnes of road works across all seven zones during the 2025–26 financial year – between April 1, 2025 and January 26, 2026 – marking the highest-ever road development achievement by the civic body.
AMC officials stated that for the first time in AMC’s history, such large-scale road development works have been undertaken across all seven zones in a financial year. Total road work is expected to reach approximately 9.50 lakh metric tonnes by the end of the financial year, they said.
According to available data, road works amounting to 30,000 metric tonnes were completed in the Central Zone, 1 lakh metric tonnes in the East Zone, 74,000 metric tonnes in the North Zone, 86,000 metric tonnes in the South Zone, 78,000 metric tonnes in the West Zone, 44,000 metric tonnes in the South-West Zone, and 1.35 lakh metric tonnes in the North-West Zone of the city between April 1, 2025 and January 26, 2026.
In addition, the Road Project Department independently completed 2.51 lakh metric tonnes of road works. Thus, a total of 8.45 lakh metric tonnes of road development has been recorded.
According to the data, the city has recorded approximately 7 lakh metric tonnes of road works annually over the past five years. However, this figure increased substantially in the current financial year. “Road development activities are presently underway in multiple zones, and by the end of the financial year, total road work is expected to reach approximately 9.50 lakh metric tonnes. These figures indicate that AMC is systematically developing the city’s road infrastructure with a long-term vision,” AMC officials said in a statement.
According to the data, 5.51 lakh metric tonnes of road works were completed during the financial year 2021–22, 7.45 lakh metric tonnes in 2022–23, 7.77 lakh metric tonnes in 2023–24, and 7.60 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25.
