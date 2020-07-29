Gujarat: CWC candidate arrested for ‘committing fraud in exam’

The accused had approached the regional office of CWC in Paldi carrying an appointment letter which stated that he had been appointed at the post of superintendent manager in CWC, Bhavnagar. (Representational Image) The accused had approached the regional office of CWC in Paldi carrying an appointment letter which stated that he had been appointed at the post of superintendent manager in CWC, Bhavnagar. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad Police arrested a youth in Paldi area of the city for allegedly committing fraud in an entrance exam and then getting appointed at the post of superintendent manager in Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Government of India undertaking in Gujarat, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused Ravi Kumar Meena, a native of Dabra village in Karavali district of Rajasthan, had approached the regional office of CWC in Paldi on Tuesday afternoon, carrying an appointment letter which stated that he had been appointed at the post of superintendent manager in CWC, Bhavnagar.

However, when CWC officials at the Paldi office checked the documents and biometrics of the candidate, they found that the candidate’s picture in the database of CWC Delhi did not match with that of the accused Ravi Kumar Meena. It was then that Meena allegedly disclosed that he had asked his friend and accomplice Rahul Kumar to appear on his behalf in the entrance exam held in IIMT college in Greater Noida in 2019, for the post of CWC superintendent manager.

“On Tuesday afternoon, candidate Ravi Kumar Meena approached our office with an appointment letter signed by our Delhi-based manager Sumit Kumar. However, upon checking the documents and the biometrics database, it was found that the picture of Ravi Kumar did not match with the candidate present. When we questioned Ravi Kumar about it, he revealed that he had uploaded the photo of his friend Rahul Kumar, filed his own name and personal details in the application form and generated a hall ticket for the entrance exam. Later, his friend Rahul Kumar appeared on his behalf in the entrance exam held in IIMT college. When the shortlisted candidates were declared, Ravi took the appointment letter from our Delhi-based office,” stated Lakshminarayan Bunkar, senior assistant manager, CWC Ahmedabad, in his complaint to the police.

According to the police, the accused was arrested after an FIR was lodged at Paldi police station under IPC sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 120 (b) for criminal conspiracy.

“The matter is being probed and we are looking for the accused’s accomplice, Rahul Kumar,” said a police official at Paldi police station.

