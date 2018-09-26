Surat: Customers protest over inflated power bills

J J Dhanger, Deputy Engineer of DGVCL said, that if a mistake is found in the bills, it will be adjusted in the next cycle. (Representational Image) J J Dhanger, Deputy Engineer of DGVCL said, that if a mistake is found in the bills, it will be adjusted in the next cycle. (Representational Image)

Over 50 customers protested at the office of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) here on Tuesday after the electricity company issued power bills by adding extra amount. As per the customers, DGVCL has incorporated an additional amount of Rs 150 to Rs 300 in the power bills, stating that those are pending dues for purchase of Ujala bulbs. The customers, however, said that they did not buy any bulbs from the company.

DGVCL issues bi-monthly power bills.

Sources said that the Ujala bulbs are sold from the premises of DGVCL office. A customer has to show his/her power bill to purchase the bulbs. On a single power bill, a customer can get seven bulbs, each costing Rs 70. If a customer doesn’t pay the money while purchasing the bulbs, the amount is added in the bi-monthly bill.

Anil Patel, a resident of Unn, received a bill of Rs 7,000 for August and September. He found an additional Rs 150 has been added to his bill. “I asked my family and found out that no bulbs were purchased. I reached the Unn sub-division office and found that several customers had the same problem. We made representations to a DGVCL official and handed our customer numbers,” he said.

Deputy Engineer of DGVCL, J J Dhanger, said, “If a mistake is found, the bills will be adjusted next cycle.”

