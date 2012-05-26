Custody death: Cops to send autopsy report to NHRC

Over a week after a tribal died while in police custody,the Vadodara rural police is likely to send the post mortem report and video-recording of the autopsy carried out on the victims body to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

We have received the post mortem report and its video recording. We shall forward the same to NHRC in a day or two, police sources said.

Vipul Rathva,20,a tribal,had allegedly hanged himself at Rangpur police station in Chhota Udepur taluka on May 17. Rathva was reportedly being questioned by police in connection with the murder of a woman.

Though Rangpur police had reportedly picked up Rathva on May 14 and had been questioning him since,there was no official records of the same at the police station.

A day after Rathvas death,Rangpur police sub-inspector Siddharthraj Anand was suspended for dereliction in duty even as the victims uncle Raju filed a police complaint alleging his nephew was beaten to death.

The police had also submitted a preliminary inquiry report to NHRC on the incident.

Vadodara district superintendent of police Sandeep Singh had written to the district magistrate Vinod Rao to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident. The DM,in turn,has reportedly written to district and sessions judge.

Chhota Udepur DySP J D Ramgadiya,who is already conducting a probe into the case,has recorded statements of police constables,home guards and relatives of the victim.

