‘Custodial’ death at Surat station | Nigerian man was arrested twice in Mumbai for drug trafficking: GRP

Stating that the purpose of his visit to Delhi was still under probe, Soni said the Nigerian boarded the Golden Temple Express from Borivali in Mumbai.

Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday initiated an inquiry into the alleged custodial death of a foreign national who died under suspicious circumstances after questioning by RPF officials at the Surat Railway Station.

While the man has been identified as a Nigerian national, the officials didn’t disclose his name. He was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on the Golden Temple Express before his detention at the Surat railway station. He was detained and questioned after an alleged brawl with co-passengers when the train was near Vapi in Valsad, they added.

Police officials said the man was booked in two cases of drug trafficking that were registered at the Malwani and Malad police stations in Mumbai.