Curfew in Rajkots’ Jungleshwar area lifted, restrictions to continue

The curfew imposed in Jungleshwar area of Rajkot district, which has emerged as a major cluster of COVID-19 infection in the city, was lifted at 6 am on Friday. However police said that movement of people in the area, which falls under containment zone, continue to remain strictly prohibited.

As of Friday, out of the 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Rajkot city, 31 have been reported from Jungleshwar area alone.

The first case in the state was reported from Leuva Patel Society in the area on March 18.

Following a rise in the number of positive cases, the state government had imposed a curfew in the area on April 18.

“Due to the curfew, even government offices and banks were not allowed to remain open in the area. Now they can open and the government employees can travel,” Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal told The Indian Express.

However, more than 10,000 people of Jungleshwar area will continue to remain under heavy restrictions of movement. “The part which has been declared a cluster quarantine will continue to be under full watch. We are not permitting them to step out of their homes and everything is being provided at their doorstep,” the commissioner said, adding 127 volunteers are supplying cooked meal, ration, vegetables, and milk to residents in this cluster.

“We will continue with the same police presence as Ramzan is to start from tomorrow. After few days we will take a call,” the commissioner added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (east zone) H L Rathod said that barricading will continue to be there in Street 21 to 31 in Jungleshwar area. “Movement of people will continue to remain highly restricted in the immediate periphery of that area while relaxation will be given in the outer circle of the area which was under curfew,” said Rathod.

