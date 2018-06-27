Cryptocurrency cheating case: Three held, accused cop absconding

Police Inspector L B Dabhi, who is currently posted in ACB Bharuch, is also an accused in the case and is absconding. (Representational Image) Police Inspector L B Dabhi, who is currently posted in ACB Bharuch, is also an accused in the case and is absconding. (Representational Image)

Three persons have been arrested in a Rs 14 crore cryptocurrency cheating case in Surat. Police Inspector L B Dabhi, who is currently posted in ACB Bharuch, is also an accused in the case and is absconding.

A real estate businessmen Chetan Gangani had lodged complaint of cheating against group of persons, including Dabhi, former inspector of Kamrej police station, alleging that one Rohit Kapopara and his brother-in-law Umesh Savalia had lured him to invest Rs 14 crore into NCR crypto coin assuring good returns like that of Bitcoin in the coming months.

Few days ago, when Gangani and others investors tried to contact Rohit and others, their phones were found to be switched off. Gangani then lodged a complaint with the police against Rohit, Savaliya, Altaf Vadhwania, and Dabhi.

Police filed a case under different IPC sections like 406,409, sections 43,66, 85 of the IT Act.

“We have carried out search operation in their office and have seized computer and other documents. We are analyzing the documents. These accused had lured victims with different attractive schemes for getting good returns in short time. The accused police inspector L B Dabhi is still absconding,” Crime Branch Inspector B N Dave said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App