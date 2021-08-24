Crocodile kills Cattle herder in Narmada

A cattle herder was killed by a crocodile on the banks of the Narmada at Jhagadia taluka in Bharuch district. This was the second death in a crocodile attack in the region over the past two years.

According to sources, Ramji Mansingh Rabari (52), a resident of Limodara village, took his cattle to graze near the neighbouring Ladwavad village, located along the Narmada, on Sunday. They said Ramji was standing in the river when he was attacked by the crocodile.

A fellow villager, Rajubhai Rabari, saw the attack and rushed to the village to seek help. The villagers launched boats in search of Ramji, and found his body two hours later. They immediately informed police officials and the forest department about the incident.

The body was taken to civil hospital in Bharuch.

Netrang Range forest officer in-charge Sarfaraz Ganchi said, “Ramji’s death occurred due to severe injuries and blood loss… We have installed notice boards, requesting people to be alert and to not go near the water. We will again start a drive to create awareness among the people. There are 16 villages that falls on the banks of the Narmada river.

“We have initiated a process of giving compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of deceased,” Ganchi added.

Rajubhai Ahir, a resident of Ladwavad, said, “Crocodiles are regularly spotted on the river bank and in the water by villagers… Ramji was unaware about the presence of crocodiles in the river and might not have read the notice board.”