Critical care beds in Ahmedabad cut to 152 from 191 in 24 hours

Covid patient with oxygen support waits for hours to get admission at a 600-bed Covid ward at Civil hospital in Gandhinagar. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The number of critical care beds across civic corporation-run, government and private hospitals and nursing homes in Ahmedabad city has been reduced from 191 to 152 within 24 hours, data released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday showed. Of these, 51 beds are in 186 nursing homes, 37 in four AMC-run hospitals, 36 at Asarwa Medicity campus and Sola Civil Hospital and 28 across 168 private hospitals in the city.

On Monday, of a total 8,211 critical care beds, 191 beds were vacant — an occupancy of nearly 98 per cent, it said.

“It is further repeated that as on today only 152 oxygen (equipped) and ICU beds are available in all the hospitals of Ahmedabad put together for Covid treatment,” an AMC statement said.

It added, “Large number of hospitals in Ahmedabad are flooded with patients from other parts of Gujarat as well as other states. It is estimated that presently around 800 patients from outside Ahmedabad are being treated in Ahmedabad hospitals. As a result, most of the hospitals in Medicity, Sola Civil and 4 AMC hospitals, like SVP, VS, LG & Shardaben, are full. Presently, most of the patients are requiring oxygen.”

As per AMC’s estimates, over 25,000 persons have also been employed to deal with the situation.

“More than 15,000 beds have been made available for the city of Ahmedabad. This number was just around 7,500 in March. In short, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has added over 7,500 beds during the last 45 days for Covid-19 treatment. Of this, more than 2,000 oxygen beds have been added at various places by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in last just 15 days,” it added.