Critic, columnist Sanghvi dies at 100

Noted political commentator, columnist and critic Nagindas Sanghvi died after a brief illness at a hospital in Surat on Sunday afternoon. He was 100. Sanghvi has been survived by two daughters – Harshaben and Ushaben. A number of noted personalities, including Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, expressed grief on Sanghvi’s demise.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sanghvi’s elder daughter Harshaben said that for the past two years, her father had shifted from Mumbai to Surat.

“He was having problem of asthma, so he was admitted to a hospital today morning. But, he suffered a heart attack in the afternoon and passed away,” Harshaben said.

“We are awaiting some of our close relatives who will reach by tomorrow morning. The last rites will be performed tomorrow,” she added.

Born in March 10, 1920 in Burma, Sanghvi was an established name in Gujarati literature as a critic and political commentator. He was conferred with Padma Shri by the central government last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sanghvi.

In a tweet in Gujarati, he said, “Shree Nagindas Sanghavi was an enlightened writer and thinker. In his articles and books, one gets to know (his) extra ordinary ability to understand the history, philosophy and analyzing political events. I am saddened by his demise. My condolences to the shocked family and his vast readers.”

Chief Minister Rupani said that Sanghvi’s death has created a void in the field of literature and journalism of Gujarat.

Rupani said that Sanghvi was a leading critic whose unique style of presenting social life and contemporary challenges has left a special image in the hearts of lakhs of readers.

Vadodara-based human rights activist J S Bandukwala said, “His passing away is a loss. I always appreciated his stand on issues. He never appeased any political ideologies but stood for what he believed in. I have shared a bond of over 40 years with him.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel also expressed grief over Sanghvi’s death and offered prayers for the centenarian and his family members.

