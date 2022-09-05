Crimes against women, children: Cases pending trial in Gujarat courts on rise, shows NCRB report

Pending cases in trial courts in crimes against women and children in Gujarat has been on a rise despite special and fast-track courts, shows the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report 2021. The trend is due to a gap in “efficient manpower, trained judges and vacancy of sanctioned posts” in the state, experts say.

According to the NCRB report, the trial courts in the state have a pendency rate of over 97 per cent with Surat recording a 100 per cent in cases of crimes against women. This is despite Gujarat faring well in disposing of cases in crimes against women and children at the police-end.

In 2021, the state reported 7,348 crimes against women, fewer than 8,028 cases in 2020. In contrast, the cases of crimes against children have gone up by 10 per cent—from 4,075 in 2020 to 4,515 in 2021.

In 2021, around 2,600 cases of crimes against women were disposed of by courts in Gujarat.

Compared to 1,221 cases in which trials were completed in crimes against women in 2020, the courts in the state almost doubled the number to 2,535 in 2021. Similarly, the courts completed trials in 582 cases of crimes against children in 2021 compared to 217 in 2020. Notwithstanding this, the pendency rate has only grown in the courts.

A total of 96,001 cases of crimes against women were pending trial in Gujarat courts by the end of 2021, compared to 91,732 cases in the same period a year before. In terms of crimes against children, 26,240 cases were pending trial at the end of 2021 compared to 23,268 cases in 2020-end. The pendency rate in court disposal of cases of crimes against children in Gujarat stands at 97.8 per cent with the conviction rate at 14.9 per cent.

Notably, at a whopping 100 per cent pendency of cases in crimes against women, Surat city stood out among the 19 metropolitan cities in the NCRB report. The city also reported zero conviction rate—with courts in the jurisdiction completing only two trials in 2021, indicating neither of the two resulted in any conviction.

When it comes to crimes against children among the 19 metro cities of the country, Ahmedabad city saw the lowest conviction rate—8 per cent.

Interestingly, the state records high court pendency rate in crimes against both women and children in 2021 even as it registered a high police disposal rate.

The state police administration disposed of more cases in crimes against women in 2021 compared to the previous year. A total of 909 cases were pending investigation at the end of 2021 compared to 962 cases in 2020-end.

At 10.9 per cent, Gujarat ranks third lowest in police pendency of cases in crimes against women among 28 states—Rajasthan has the lowest at 9.6 per cent followed by Madhya Pradesh at 10.6 per cent.

Similarly, Gujarat’s pendency rate of police disposal of crimes against children, at 9.6 per cent, is the lowest pendency rate across all states (Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has the lowest pendency rate at 6.1 per cent) with 481 cases pending investigation at the end of the year.

While special courts and fast-track courts have been constituted, Asha Verma, Assistant Professor of Law and Head, GNLU Centre for Women and Child Rights at Gujarat National Law University feels that the “issues of efficient manpower, trained judges and vacancy of sanctioned posts” are yet to be addressed. “If you look at the constitution of courts, special courts and fast-track courts have been constituted but the problem remains with manpower and trained judges that are required to be appointed in these courts. That remains lacking in Gujarat. The higher judiciary, too, has pointed out this lack of manpower from time to time,” says Verma.

The National Judicial Data Grid shows Gujarat has 332 court complexes across the state—the second highest number in the country after Maharashtra (483).

Apart from addressing the severe manpower crunch, Verma suggests that “efforts are required at the judiciary also where time-bound disposal has to be prioritised in courts when it comes to cases of crime against women and children.”