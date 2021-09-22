Crime syndicate: 19 slapped with GUJCTOC in Aravalli

As many as 19 persons were booked under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GUJCTOC) Act in Aravalli’s Bhiloda for alleged involvement in running an organised crime syndicate in villages of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The 19 accused belong to Aravalli in Gujarat and Dungarpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan. They have been allegedly involved in a series of crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, loot, robbery, assault, and extortion, the police said.

The main accused, identified as Bhanwarlal alias Suko Dund–a native of Nana Dodisara in Bhiloda Taluka, ran the crime syndicate.

“Bhanwarlal collaborated with several other accused in Nana Dodisara, Dhandhasan, Bornala, Jesingpur in Aravalli of Gujarat, and Bichhiwada and Kherwada in Rajasthan to run an organised crime syndicate for the past several years. Many residents, industrial units and administrative sections were impacted by their activities. All the 19 people have been booked under several criminal cases of murder, attempted murder, loot robbery, and others; however, they were let out on bail. An application was moved to Gandhinagar Inspector General range to book the 19 accused under GUJCTOC and it was approved today,” said a senior police official in Aravalli.