Crime Branch begins probe against Modi for violation of model code

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday started investigating the case against Chief Minister Narendra Modi, against whom two FIRs were lodged on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct on Wednesday after Modi cast his vote at Ranip in Ahmedabad.

The Crime Branch has viewed the video, in which Modi was seen flashing the Bharatiya Janta Party’s election symbol — the lotus — outside the polling booth even as he clicked his selfie on his mobile phone.

He later displayed the symbol several times while addressing the media at a press conference near the polling booth.

Police sources said that after viewing the video footage, the Crime Branch will speak to polling officers on duty and others present on the spot during the event in question.

The Crime Branch, however, gave no response when asked about questioning Modi on the same.

It is, tight-lipped about the exact course of investigation. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Police Inspector H A Rathod of the branch and DCP Crime Himanshu Shukla would be closely supervising the case.

“The crime branch will have to handle this case very sensitively, and submit a report to the Election Commission. They are preparing a detailed report and will submit it in two days’ time,” a senior police officer said.

The Election Commission had ordered the Gujarat government and the Gujarat Police to register a case against the CM for violation of 126 (1)(a) and 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the Peoples’ Act 1951 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The CB officials also spoke to a few media channels who were present during the press conference to gather more details.

