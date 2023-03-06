Cricketer dies of heart attack during match in Surat district

A professional cricketer collapsed and died during a cricket match in Narthan village under Olpad taluka of Surat district Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Nimesh Ahir, 32. He was declared dead on arrival at the United Green Hospital in Surat city.

As per the details, the incident happened during the final match of a tournament organised by the KNVSS Ekta group. In the final played between Veluk village and Narthan village, the latter batted first and scored 208 runs in 20 overs. Ahir scored 41 runs in 18 balls for Narthan.

Narthan captain Bhavik Patel said, “Our players were on the field when Ahir developed chest pain and breathing problems. We took him to his house, and from there he was shifted to United Green Hospital in Surat. He was declared dead on arrival.”

The Olpad police sent the body to New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Dr DP Mandal, chief medical officer of New Civil Hospital, said: “After postmortem, we found that the cause of death was a heart attack. We are trying to find out whether he had any earlier illness or not.”

Sources said Ahir played at the district and state levels. He also ran a transport business. He is survived by his wife and a young daughter.