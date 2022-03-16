Cricket tourneys, donation drives, movie screening to mark Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil’s birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local units have made elaborate plans to celebrate the 68th birthday of state party president CR Paatil on March 16.

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rajendra Trivedi’s assembly constituency of Raopura in Vadodara city will host a screening of the film “The Kashmir Files” for party workers from election Ward 2, 3, 7, 14, 15, and 16 on Wednesday. Party workers will also cut cakes and

distribute snacks to children in anganwadis.

The Vadodara unit of the BJP will play a cricket tournament — Namo Cup — where 32 teams comprising 480 party members will participate. The tournament starts on Wednesday and concludes on March 20.

The matches will be held at the State Reserve Police ground every evening. Vadodara BJP leaders said that they would invite Paatil to attend one of the matches. The city unit will also provide nutrition kits to 6,100 children under the “Su-poshan” programme.

In Rajkot, Bhupat Bodar, president of Rajkot district panchayat, will gift television sets and books to schools in the district.

Bodar said that while launching the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 16 to 18 years in January this year, he had announced rewards for those schools who would achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target.

“I thought CR Paatil’s birthday is a good day to present these gifts and accordingly, we shall give these gifts to beneficiaries on Wednesday,” Bodar told The Indian Express.

March 16 will also mark Bodar’s one year as the president of Rajkot district panchayat after BJP returned to power in district panchayat elections in February last year.

Bodar said that besides gifting TVs, each valued around Rs 35,000, to three schools, he will also donate 1,734 books to Rajkot district panchayat to be distributed among schools under the Gyandeep project.

To mark Paatil’s birthday, BJP MLA from Limbayat Sangita Patil and other leaders organised a blood donation and health check up camp on Tuesday where the donors were given an insurance policy worth Rs 2 lakh and a lunch box by event organisers.

Counters were also opened to enrol beneficiaries for Maa Vatsalya card, Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi card, voter ID card and Pradhan Mantri Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana cards.

Patil said, “Every year on the birthday of CR Paatil, we organise blood donation camps. Last year, we collected 1,600 units and gave it to different blood banks. This year, the figure had crossed 2,500 units.”

Citing a survey by the Navsari district administration that found over 1,300 undernourished children in Jalalpore, Chikhli, and Vansda talukas, district BJP president Bhuralal Shah said, “We will supply protein-rich food to such children for three months. We will start a drive to eradicate malnourishment in the district, to mark the birthday of CR Paatil. We have fixed May 31 as the target.”

Blood donation camps and an eye check-up camp will be organised at Chikuwadi area in Pandesara and Umraonagar at Bhatar, by BJP leader Chhotubhai Patil, and NGO Youth for Gujarat on Wednesday.

The BJP councillor from ward no. 8 in Surat city, will give kits to the widows at Laxminagar Society near Marathi school on Ved road.

Surat BJP general secretary Kalubhai Bhimnath has organised an event to weigh Paatil in blood on Wednesday.

Surat city standing committee chairman Paresh Patel has organised a scholarship event for students at Sanjiv Kumar Auditorium where 108 students of 11th and 12th standards studying in Surat Municipal Corporation schools, will be given CR Paatil Scholarships.

As per an official release by the party, the BJP Mahila Morcha will hold programmes at the offices of the party’s district and municipal corporation units in which minimum 100 women will be enrolled for various government welfare schemes. A medical camp will also be organised in Viramgam which will be attended by president of the Morcha Deepika Saradva.

The Youth Morcha of the party will adopt 6,800 children under the Suposhan Yojana for nutrition as part of its “One Youth One Child” campaign. The morcha will also get 6,800 members to do micro donation on the occasion.

The Scheduled Caste Morcha will distribute fruits and food items in district hospitals, orphanages, anganwadis and to physically challenged children.

The OBC Morcha will distribute 11,111 protein kits among children for their better nutrition. The morcha members will also distribute fruits in hospitals.

The Kisan Morcha will distribute fruits in hospitals of districts and municipal corporations while also adopting kids for their nutrition.

The Scheduled Tribe morcha will distribute fruits in government hospitals of 15 districts and chocolates in primary schools of 54 tehsils.

The Minority morcha will hold programmes of distributing fruits while enrolling people for Ayushman Card and insurance schemes.