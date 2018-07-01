Cricket Betting Case: Court pulls up CBI for not recovering Rs 8 crore extortion money from 2 ED officers

A special CBI court on Saturday pulled up the CBI for not recovering Rs 8.7 crore from two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who allegedly extorted the money while probing cricket betting racket.

During the hearing, when the CBI lawyer told the court that the two officers of ED have taken money, Special Judge J K Pandya remarked, “Where is the money? You have not recovered anything.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by former ED joint director and IRS officer Jitendra Pratap Singh and his then subordinate, assistant director Sanjay Kumar, who are opposing the application of co-accused Paresh Patel who wants to turn approver in the case. Singh and Kumar were booked by the CBI for allegedly extorting money from suspected bookies while they were probing the cricket betting racket. The CBI claimed that both the officers extorted over Rs 8 crore from several bookies but did not put on record the recovered amount.

The CBI had also arrested bookies Bimal Agarwal, Chandresh Patel, Sonu Jalan, Jitendra Arora, Dhruv Kumar Singh, Jayesh Thakkar for allegedly extorting money from the others bookies on behalf of the two ED officers. Singh and Kumar’s lawyer told the court that initially Paresh Patel had filed a discharge application, which was opposed by the CBI, leading Patel to move an application for turning approver which the CBI has accepted.

Their lawyer told the court after during the framing of charges, entertaining such an application would be illegal. The CBI, however, countered it, saying that the accused have no locus standi to oppose the move. The court has reserved its judgment.

