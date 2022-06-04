scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Crane with tracking device belonged to researchers, not used for spying: BSF

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 4, 2022 12:35:08 am
A migratory Eurasian crane fitted with a tracking device on its leg that was caught on Friday by villagers of Gohar in Rajasthan’s Barmer belonged to Wildlife Institute of India, and was being studied by two researchers based out of Ahmedabad, Border Security Force said in an official statement on Friday, ruling out claims of the bird being used for spying.

Residents of Gohar village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Gujarat BSF, informed the local police and BSF about the captured bird.

The bird had been missing from Ahmedabad where two students were researching it.

BSF stated the local police had informed the researchers who will be heading to Barmer to collect the bird.

