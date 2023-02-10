scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Crafts expo by SEWA’s Abodana from today

Over the years, as Abodana diversified its portfolio and also worked towards the preservation of traditional crafts,” stated the release.

As per a press release, the cooperative was formed to collectivise women block printers or “chhipawalis” in the Chhipawad area of Ahmedabad, protecting them from middlemen who paid meager prices for their work. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Crafts expo by SEWA’s Abodana from today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Handcrafted accessories, home furnishings, apparels, up-cycled products, bags and fabric will be on display at an exhibition by women block printers of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Abodana Women’s Handicraft Cooperative that begins Saturday at Mangalbaug Gallery in Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad.

As per a press release, the cooperative was formed to collectivise women block printers or “chhipawalis” in the Chhipawad area of Ahmedabad, protecting them from middlemen who paid meager prices for their work.

“Over the years, as Abodana diversified its portfolio and also worked towards the preservation of traditional crafts,” stated the release.

More from Ahmedabad

The cooperative was registered in 1983 with 51 members, envisioning a sustained and stable livelihood for its members, and has grown to 350 women artisans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 22:59 IST
Next Story

FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe By Jill Colvin and Eric Tucker

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close