Crafts expo by SEWA’s Abodana from today

Handcrafted accessories, home furnishings, apparels, up-cycled products, bags and fabric will be on display at an exhibition by women block printers of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Abodana Women’s Handicraft Cooperative that begins Saturday at Mangalbaug Gallery in Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad.

As per a press release, the cooperative was formed to collectivise women block printers or “chhipawalis” in the Chhipawad area of Ahmedabad, protecting them from middlemen who paid meager prices for their work.

“Over the years, as Abodana diversified its portfolio and also worked towards the preservation of traditional crafts,” stated the release.

The cooperative was registered in 1983 with 51 members, envisioning a sustained and stable livelihood for its members, and has grown to 350 women artisans.