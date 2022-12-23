Crafting a livehood: Exhibition of products by nomadic tribes begins

Articles made by Madari women from Ahmedabad’s Ramol and Kalbeliya women from Rajasthan’s Bundi are on display at an exhibition — Crafting Livelihood of Nomadic Communities — organised by the Bhasha Research and Publication Centre (BRPC) in Ahmedabad From December 21 to 26.

According to Dr Madan Meena, trustee of Bhasha, “We have mapped the skills of the women from these communities, identifying their craft… Now is time to provide them the platform, taking their craft and employment assurance to the next level.”

Articles that include wall hangings, bags, scarves, socks, hair bands and caps were made by the Madari women over eight months. “We have three categories of ‘bharat’, embroidery. One is needle work, done using cotton thread, then there is crocheting using wool, and braiding done using cotton and ‘panni-dori’ (plastic laces),” said Shubhra Singh, a graduate from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, who has been training these women since April 2022.

Singh was a student of Errol Pires, who is a professor at NID Ahmedabad, and is known for ply-split braiding. “He is the guiding light behind this project which started in 2019. Pires himself learnt the technique from a community in Rajasthan,” said Meena.

In another section, bags, bedsheets, pillows covers, wall hangings, etc. made by Kalbeliya community of Bundi in Rajasthan, are displayed. “Their craft is quite advanced now, and they have benefited a lot through our initiative,” said Meena.

Both the communities are de-notified tribes — the Kalbeliyas are snake charmers, while Madaris majorly depend on begging. The project is to upskill, educate, provide livelihood, leadership development, legal rights, cultural documentation across such communities in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Meena, it is important for the women from the communities to be uplifted as it would ensure good education for their children as well as a livelihood.

The project also aims to work for the men of the Madari community who are magicians and musicians. “We documented their voices, their art, and even that is provided in this exhibition… you can scan the QR code to listen to their music. We call this cultural documentation.”

Meena explains that the initiative also aims to preserve their skills. “These communities have certain skills to do venom extraction, identifying the snake by its scales, etc. The community can contribute in the medical field.”

Meena said the next stage would be to engage them in workshops. The exhibition by the Madari women would also be displayed at the Bhasha shop in the Aadivasi Academy in Tejgadh of Chhota Udepur district.

Shobha Madari, 20, one of the women from the community, said, “Seeing all our hard work here, we feel confident, and want to work further.”