Cracking gangrape case: Sniffer dog, trainer cop get DGP’s appreciation in Gujarat

August 20, 2021 12:46:24 am
Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia, on Thursday sent a letter of appreciation to armed head constable Haresh Mohaniya of Vadodara district police and police sniffer dog Java for helping detect the gangrape and murder of a 37-year-old woman in a village in Karjan taluka.
The district police, which nabbed the six accused within hours after recovering the body of the victim, had deployed the sniffer dog Java that led the investigators to a local settlement close to the scene of crime on Wednesday and zero in on the suspects. The letter states, “Due to the meticulous training given to the dog, Java, it was possible to detect the crime swiftly. The precision shown by the dog is indeed appreciated. I hope that you will continue to work with the same enthusiasm and dedication in the future.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-