Cracking gangrape case: Sniffer dog, trainer cop get DGP’s appreciation in Gujarat

Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia, on Thursday sent a letter of appreciation to armed head constable Haresh Mohaniya of Vadodara district police and police sniffer dog Java for helping detect the gangrape and murder of a 37-year-old woman in a village in Karjan taluka.

The district police, which nabbed the six accused within hours after recovering the body of the victim, had deployed the sniffer dog Java that led the investigators to a local settlement close to the scene of crime on Wednesday and zero in on the suspects. The letter states, “Due to the meticulous training given to the dog, Java, it was possible to detect the crime swiftly. The precision shown by the dog is indeed appreciated. I hope that you will continue to work with the same enthusiasm and dedication in the future.”