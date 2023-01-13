Crackdown against Chinese threads: Gujarat govt receives 68 complaints on helpline in four days

A day before Uttarayan celebrations in Gujarat, the state government on Friday informed the high court that it has received 68 complaints pertaining to the sale and use of Chinese threads on its dedicated helpline since January 9.

The state government also submitted that the cybercrime department of Gujarat Police has been directed to take appropriate action against the sale and purchase of such prohibited goods through online marketplaces such as Amazon.

The submissions came in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking effective implementation of the state’s circular of 2016 and in compliance with orders of the court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning the use of Chinese kite threads and Chinese lanterns.

The state government also submitted an affidavit on Friday recording compliance with the court’s earlier directions on January 7 pertaining to spreading greater awareness on the ill-effects of usage of nylon and Chinese threads and Chinese lanterns by disseminating information in print, electronic and social media, carrying out audio announcements, issuing public appeals, establishing a dedicated helpline and creating awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

The affidavit shows that between January 1, 2022 until January 12 this year, a total of 1,635 FIRs have been registered, including 126 FIRs on January 12 this year. As many as 1,130 accused have been arrested in relation to these FIRs as well as in connection with previous cases, the affidavit notes. The maximum number of FIRs registered on January 12 were in Surat rural (22) followed by Navsari (21), Surat city (12), and Mehsana and Ahmedabad (9 each).

The affidavit filed by secretary of Home Department Nipuna Torawane also states that as many as 208 autorickshaws have been rented and deployed for making audio announcements across the state, especially in areas where the plying of four-wheelers is not possible, and such announcements shall continue till January 15.” Regular announcements using speakers and mics are also undertaken in the walled city (of Ahmedabad) including Raipur, Khadiya and Dariyapur areas,” the affidavit states. The walled city sees a high number of kite-flyers, with terraces also rented out for kite-flying during Uttarayan.