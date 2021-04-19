Crack down on Covid protocol violators at Kalupur rail station

Passengers sitting just outside the platform waiting for their trains to arrive at Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. (File)

With a rush of passengers, especially migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, at Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad waiting to take trains back to their home states, the Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) has cracked the whip on people found flouting social-distancing norms and without masks.

Since Saturday, the railway police have arrested five persons under the Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and section 51 B of the Disaster Management Act for refusing to comply with the directive issued by the central or state governments.

“Of the five, two are autorickshaw drivers who had overloaded their vehicles with passengers and were not following social-distancing norms. They had brought the passengers to the Kalupur station. Three others were also detained for not wearing masks and violating social distancing guidelines,” an official of Ahmedabad Railway police station said.

On Saturday, the Western Railways had announced inspection drives would be initiated and a fine of Rs 500 would be slapped on mask offenders on the railway station premises in Gujarat. Following the WR’s recent ban on sale of platform tickets, large groups of passengers are also seen huddled outside the station.

As per WR Ahmedabad zone officials, a notification was issued by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday to all general managers of zonal railways in India asking them to impose a fine of Rs 500 on mask violators found on trains and railway station.

“In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Indian Railways has requested passengers to wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing in trains and station premises. As per the recent notification order by the Ministry of Railways, a fine of up to Rs 500 under Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, can be levied on violators. The order will be in imposition for the next six months,” Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railways said.