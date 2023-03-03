scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Paatil appoints unit chiefs in 3 dists’

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil Thursday appointed new presidents of the party’s district units of Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Botad and city unit of Bhavnagar. President of the four party units had recently resigned from their posts.

As per a party release, Girish Rajgor, Raghavbhai Makwana and Mayur Patel have been appointed as district presidents of Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Botad respectively. At the same time, Abhaysinh Chauhan has been appointed as the president of Bhavnagar city unit of BJP.

Meanwhile, Paatil has also appointed Mayank Nayak and Gautam Gediya as new presidents of OBC and Schedule Caste Morchas of the party respectively.

Nayak and Gediya have replaced Uday Kangad and Pradhyumna Vaja for the two party posts after Kangad and Vaja were elected to Gujarat Assembly and voluntarily resigned from the party posts.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 00:22 IST
