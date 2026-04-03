CPWD officer held for graft in WHO, BSF facilities’ construction

A trap was laid at the accused official's chamber in the CPWD office, Gujarat Ayurveda University Campus in Jamnagar.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officer for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 4.52 lakh from an electrical contractor involved in the construction of the Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Jamnagar and the Marine Training Centre of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Dwarka.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Vijaykumar Babulal Meena, an Assistant Engineer (Class-2) with the CPWD’s Electric branch in Jamnagar, was caught red-handed and arrested.

According to a statement from the ACB, “The complainant’s friend received the contract to carry out the electrical work at the Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Gujarat Ayurveda University in Jamnagar, and the Marine Training Centre of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Dwarka.”