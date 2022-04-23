CPCB withdraws hazardous waste reuse notification

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has withdrawn its notification against Interim Policy of Rule 9 of Hazardous and Other Waste Management Rules 2016 that allowed reuse of the hazardous waste by the industries in the state, said an office bearer of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) in a statement Friday.

The withdrawal of the notification — dated April 19 — comes following GCCI’s representation to Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Industries and Environment & Forest Jagdish Vishvakarma in this regard.

Yadav, who is also incharge of Gujarat BJP, was in Gandhinagar for the last two days.

Senior Vice-President of GCCI Pathik Patwari in the statement said, “We are happy to share that due to prompt and timely representation by GCCI with Bhupendra Yadav and Jagdish Vishvakarma… – CPCB has withdrawn its notification against Rule 9.”

Patwari said that under the Interim Policy of Rule 9, the industries in Gujarat were able to reuse the hazardous waste since one industry’s waste is another industry’s raw material. However, withdrawal of the provisions of Rule 9 prevented the industry from reusing the hazardous waste and curtail its production.

They represented the issue to Yadav and Panchal in detail while stating that the sudden change in law will not only be discouraging for the industries in Gujarat, but will also be detrimental to the industrial production and growth across the country.