Cows trample woman to death

A senior citizen in Maneja area of Vadodara was trampled to death by cattle on Friday afternoon when she was walking near her house. In a video of the attack that went viral, at least three cows can be seen attacking the woman by ruthlessly stomping on her and also biting her.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, when the victim, Ganga Parmar, was walking through a road in the Panchratna Society. Parmar, a resident of the government housing scheme in the area, was pushed down to the ground by one cow and soon, two other bovines joined in the attack. While locals tried to rescue the woman by pelting stones at the cows, the bovines continued to attack and bite the victim until she breathed her last.

Later, a man passing by on a motorcycle tried to drive away the cattle, but the woman had succumbed to her injuries by then.

The locals also summoned the 108 emergency medical services but the woman could not be revived.

The police sent the woman’s body for autopsy even as the Vadodara Municipal Corporation teams raided the illegal cattle pound in the vicinity, impounding close to 30 bovines and calves. The Makarpura police apprehended the owner of the unlicensed cattle pound.

“The Makarpura police is in the process of drafting the FIR against the owner of the illegal cattle pound. The accused, Kiran Bharwad, will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to animals in his possession,” said Yashpal Jaganiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III.