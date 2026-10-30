Cow regarded as ‘mother of the world’: Gandhinagar court sentences three to life

A Gandhinagar court sentenced three persons from Ahmedabad to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case in an order that extensively cited Manusmriti, referring to the cow as “mother of the world”.

The accused — Vasim Qureshi, 34, from Juhapura; Mohammad Rafiq Qureshi, 24, from Behrampura and Asfaq Behlim, 19, from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad — were found to be in possession of 277 kg of meat, which was later confirmed to be beef, during a police crackdown on August 22, 2024.

The three were sentenced under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 1954, which was amended in 2017 to award life sentences to violators of the law that bans the slaughter of cows and their progeny.