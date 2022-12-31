Covishield out of stock, Covaxin available: AMC

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials on Saturday said they have do not have Covishield vaccine, and added that Covaxin is available.

In a public announcement, the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Satudray declared, “At present, there is no stock of Covishield available. For this, demand for Covishield vaccine has been raised with the state government. Public will be informed when the stock is available.”

During last one week, citizens were returning from urban health centres without getting vaccinated due to non availability of stock.

The Indian Express reported on December 27 that with the demand that shot up by nearly 17 times within less than a week, the government health authorities in Ahmedabad are staring at a vaccine shortage which is not likely to be met before January 1.

Sources in the health department had revealed that from a daily dose of nearly 300 vaccine shots taken up by Ahmedabad residents, the demand has suddenly gone up to 5,000-6,000 in less than a week’s time.

This public announcement also said, “At all urban health centres and urban community health centres, stock of Covaxin is available at present. So, the beneficiaries who have taken first and second shots of Covaxin vaccine and their booster doses are due can reach out to their nearest urban health centres and urban community health centres and take the booster dose.

The state health department was communicated on December 26 that a supply of 2 lakh Covaxin doses has been sanctioned for the state and this will be despatched soon.

With the rise in cases of Omicron subvarinat BF.7 in countries like China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong, there is a rush at urban health centres for vaccine by the residents in Ahmedabad.

This demand is majorly for the booster dose. As per the data maintained by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), around 92 per cent of the residents above 18 years have taken their second dose of vaccine.

Out of an estimated 51.60 lakh population above 18 years over 47.16 lakh are already vaccinated with their second dose. On the other hand, only 22.5 per cent population is administered with the booster dose till December 25.