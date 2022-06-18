Covid-19 wrap: Rise in cases in Gujarat primarily due to travel, BA.2 continues to be dominant variant, says official

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gujarat, with the state reporting 225 cases on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal attributed the state-wide rise primarily to the travel season that preceded May and June, and added that BA.2 continues to be the dominant variant in circulation at present.

Aggarwal added that those testing positive at present include individuals who have taken the booster doses as well as those without a single dose. Of the 1,186 active cases at present across the state, only 17 are hospitalised across the state, said Aggarwal, thus pegging the hospitalisation rate at present to about 1.5 per cent only.

As per the health bulletin issued by Vadodara city, seven are hospitalised in Vadodara city of the total 157 active cases in the city.

The biggest contributor to the state’s tally continues to be Ahmedabad city, accounting for 118 of the total 225 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

“We have discussed the recent rise we are seeing at the highest level, and we are keeping a close watch. Experts believe that a large number of persons had travelled recently, in May and June, and it is possible they were infected but did not show any symptoms but were able to spread it among others. It is possible that the rise we are seeing is a result of that. Since Ahmedabad is reporting maximum cases, the health department has told Ahmedabad to be more alert, given that most cases in Ahmedabad are from the affluent areas,” said Aggarwal.

Ahmedabad — city and district — at present has 641 active cases, which comprises nearly 55 per cent of the state’s burden of active cases.

Meanwhile, from testing 13,000-odd samples on June 13, the state doubled the number on Friday, testing 27,789 tests.

While Ahmedabad did not see much of an increase in the testing — 3,160 samples tested on Friday — remaining in the range of 3,000 tests, districts such as Vadodara and Rajkot saw a jump, each district testing over 2,000 samples.

“Right now we are sending 100 percent of our samples for whole genome sequencing but given that the capacity of sequencing is 4,000 samples per month, we may see some delay in the sequencing results and thereafter we may instruct to not send all samples but only as many as the capacity can fulfil,” added Aggarwal.